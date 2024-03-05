Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 March to 01 March 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 March to 01 March 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted

average price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/03/2024 FR0010313833 7000 94,5864 XPAR TOTAL 7 000 94,5864

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

