Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 March to 01 March 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 March to 01 March 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted
average price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/03/2024

FR0010313833

7000

94,5864

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7 000

94,5864

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305412019/en/

Arkema

