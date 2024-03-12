AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 04 March to 08 March 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 March to 08 March 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/4/2024

FR0010313833

7000

92,066

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/5/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,684

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/6/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,3571

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/7/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,4056

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/8/2024

FR0010313833

7000

92,3273

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

91,7680

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312757250/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick 12.03.2024
    Neues Allzeithoch im Dax nach US-Inflationsdaten - Porsche steigt zweistelliggestern, 17:36 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Chartanalyse 12.03.2024
    Konsolidierung vor US-Inflationsdaten - Ausbruch abwartengestern, 11:35 Uhr · onvista
  3. Zinspolitik
    USA: Inflation legt zu - Baldige Zinssenkung unwahrscheinlichergestern, 14:45 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden