Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 11 March to 12 March 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 March to 12 March 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/11/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,4594

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/12/2024

FR0010313833

1000

92,5484

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8 000

91,5955

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319756541/en/

Arkema

