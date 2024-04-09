GETLINK SE: Shuttle traffic in March 2024

Regulatory News:

GETLINK SE (Paris:GET):

Mar.-24 Mar.-23 Change Jan-Mar. 2024 Jan-Mar. 2023 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 102,906 117,597 -12% 301,801 321,904 -6% Passenger Shuttles Passenger cars* 146,057 135,962 7% 381,319 387,137 -2%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In March 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 102,906 trucks. Since 1 January, more than 300,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2023.

LeShuttle carried 146,057 passenger vehicles in March, up 7% compared to March 2023, due to a high level of traffic during the Easter weekend. With just over 380,000 passenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic is slightly down by 2% compared to the same period last year.

On 13 March, LeShuttle Freight welcomed its 35 millionth customer to cross the Channel onboard its Truck Shuttles.

The April traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 7 May 2024, before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO 2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408637484/en/

Press contacts:

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86

Isabelle Tourancheau: +33 (0)7.51.62.61.63

Analyst and investor contacts:

Virginie Rousseau: +33(0)6.77.41.03.39