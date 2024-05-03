AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 April 2024 to 2 May 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/04/2024

FR0013230612

5,027

21.4230

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/04/2024

FR0013230612

2,663

21.6336

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/04/2024

FR0013230612

1,578

21.7860

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,965

21.9598

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11,233

21.6178

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503275529/en/

Tikehau Capital

