Tikehau Capital : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 April 2024 to 2 May 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/04/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
5,027
|
21.4230
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/04/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,663
|
21.6336
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/04/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,578
|
21.7860
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,965
|
21.9598
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11,233
|
21.6178
|
