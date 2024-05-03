Tikehau Capital : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 April 2024 to 2 May 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/04/2024 FR0013230612 5,027 21.4230 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/04/2024 FR0013230612 2,663 21.6336 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/04/2024 FR0013230612 1,578 21.7860 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,965 21.9598 XPAR TOTAL 11,233 21.6178

