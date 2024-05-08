AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Medincell announces the suspension of listing of its shares on Euronext Paris

Business Wire · Uhr

The listing of the Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) shares on Euronext Paris has been suspended at the request of the Company, pending the publication of a press release. Trading on Euronext Paris will resume tomorrow at the opening of markets.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY" (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq"). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Head of US Financial Strategy & IR
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau
Media Relations
medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier
Investor Relations France
medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

