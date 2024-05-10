AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 3 May 2024 to 9 May 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,816

22.0434

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/05/2024

FR0013230612

351

21.9338

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,875

22.0420

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/05/2024

FR0013230612

4,230

21.9761

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,304

21.0827

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,576

21.8786

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510574360/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Drei Fragen an Bernecker 09.05.2024
    Deutsche Bank: Was geht noch? – Kursrutsch bei Sixt: Chance oder Risiko? – Trendwende bei Zalando?gestern, 12:00 Uhr · onvista
  2. onvista Trading-Impuls
    Mondelez: Die Milka-Aktie bietet jetzt ein süßes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis08. Mai · onvista
  3. onvista Mahlzeit 08.05.2024
    Siemens-Energy-Aktien blühen auf - Disney und Arista Networks im Fokus08. Mai · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden