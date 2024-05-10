Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 3 May 2024 to 9 May 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,816
|
22.0434
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
351
|
21.9338
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,875
|
22.0420
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
4,230
|
21.9761
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,304
|
21.0827
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,576
|
21.8786
|
Tikehau Capital