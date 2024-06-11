AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to CEL-SCI Corporation

Company Name: CEL-SCI Corporation
ISIN: US1508376076

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 11.06.2024
Target price: USD 6.20
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on CEL-SCI
Corporation (ISIN: US1508376076). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his
BUY rating and decreased the price target from USD 8.40 to USD 6.20.
 
Abstract:
CEL-SCI announced a positive outcome of the type B meeting with the US FDA
for Multikine, its lead drug candidate for advanced primary (newly
diagnosed) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The FDA accepted
CEL-SCI's new criteria for the selection of the target population among
HNSCC patients (No lymph node involvement - N0 -, and low PD-L1 tumour
expression) and the proposed study design for a confirmatory study in 212
patients. The company now needs to incorporate comments from the FDA to
finalise and submit the final registration protocol (management guidance:
this summer). Enrolment of patients for the confirmatory study could begin
shortly thereafter if the necessary funding is secured. We believe CEL-SCI
has achieved an important milestone with the FDA, considering that the
agency is usually very strict with new therapies targeting patients with
newly-diagnosed cancer (vs terminal cancer patients). Despite recent
positive pipeline news flow, the share price has declined by >50% over the
last five months. This drop will lead to higher dilution in upcoming
financing rounds. We have therefore adjusted our share price assumptions
regarding future financing accordingly. Given the positive feedback from
the FDA, we expect that the company will focus all of its clinical
resources on finalising the protocol for submission to the FDA and starting
the confirmatory study as soon as possible. We have now shifted our
assumptions for the potential market launch timeline in the smaller markets
of Canada and the UK to 2026 (previously: 2025). Based on an updated
sum-of-the-parts valuation model, we have lowered our price target to
USD6.20 (previously: USD8.40). But in view of the >380% upside to our price
target, we stick to our Buy recommendation.
 
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu CEL-SCI Corporation
(ISIN: US1508376076) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von USD 8,40 auf USD 6,20.
 
Zusammenfassung:
CEL-SCI gab ein positives Ergebnis des Typ-B-Treffens mit der
US-Zulassungsbehörde FDA für Multikine bekannt, den führenden
Arzneimittelkandidaten für fortgeschrittene primäre (neu diagnostizierte)
Plattenepithelkarzinome des Kopfes und Halses (HNSCC). Die FDA akzeptierte
die neuen Kriterien von CEL-SCI für die Auswahl der Zielpopulation unter
den HNSCC-Patienten (kein Lymphknotenbefall - N0 - und geringe
PD-L1-Tumorexpression) sowie das vorgeschlagene Studiendesign für eine
Bestätigungsstudie an 212 Patienten. Das Unternehmen muss nun einige
Kommentare der FDA einarbeiten, um das endgültige Zulassungsprotokoll
fertigzustellen und einzureichen (Management Guidance: diesen Sommer). Die
Rekrutierung von Patienten für die Bestätigungsstudie könnte kurz danach
beginnen, wenn die erforderliche Finanzierung gesichert ist. Wir sind der
Meinung, dass CEL-SCI einen wichtigen Meilenstein bei der FDA erreicht hat,
wenn man bedenkt, dass die Behörde in der Regel sehr streng mit neuen
Therapien für Patienten mit neu diagnostiziertem Krebs (im Gegensatz zu
Krebspatienten im Endstadium) ist. Trotz der jüngsten positiven Nachrichten
aus der Pipeline ist der Aktienkurs in den letzten fünf Monaten um mehr als
50% gefallen. Dieser Rückgang wird in den kommenden Finanzierungsrunden zu
einer höheren Verwässerung führen. Wir haben daher unsere Annahmen zum
Aktienkurs für künftige Finanzierungen entsprechend angepasst. Angesichts
des positiven Feedbacks der FDA gehen wir davon aus, dass das Unternehmen
seine gesamten klinischen Ressourcen auf die Fertigstellung des Protokolls
für die Einreichung bei der FDA und den möglichst baldigen Beginn der
Bestätigungsstudie konzentrieren wird. Wir haben unsere Annahmen für die
potenzielle Markteinführung in den kleineren Märkten Kanadas und
Großbritanniens nun auf 2026 verschoben (vorher: 2025). Auf der Grundlage
eines aktualisierten Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertungsmodells haben wir unser
Kursziel auf USD 6,20 (vorher: USD 8,40) gesenkt. In Anbetracht des
Aufwärtspotenzials von >380% gegenüber unserem Kursziel halten wir an
unserer Kaufempfehlung fest.
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/30013.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
CEL-SCI

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

OTS: PAPACKS Sales GmbH / Bayer kooperiert mit PAPACKS zur gemeinsamen ...06. Juni · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: Defence nimmt an Jahrestagung der Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging in Toronto am 11. Juni 2024 teilgestern, 16:46 Uhr · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: Defence veröffentlicht seine Peer-Review-Studie mit präklinischen Daten über AccuTOX als Antikrebsmolekül im renommierten Journal of Translational Medicine06. Juni · dpa-AFX
GNW-Adhoc: Phase-2-Daten für Prüfpräparat Acasunlimab (DuoBody® -PD-L1x4-1BB) in Kombination mit Pembrolizumab: Signifikante klinische Aktivität bei vorbehandeltem, metastasiertem nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkarzinom01. Juni · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Vidac Pharma Holding PLC: Vidac Pharma erhält Zulassungsbescheid der US-Patentanmeldung für eine Gruppe von Molekülen seiner Wirkstoffkandidaten gegen Krebs04. Juni · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Neue Position in einem KI-Profiteurgestern, 15:44 Uhr · onvista
Neue Position in einem KI-Profiteur
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Profitiert die Vonovia-Aktie von der Zinswende?06. Juni · onvista
Profitiert die Vonovia-Aktie von der Zinswende?
onvista Trading-Impuls
Walt Disney ist ein Traum für antizyklische Anleger04. Juni · onvista
Walt Disney ist ein Traum für antizyklische Anleger
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden