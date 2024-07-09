Ikonisys Announces that Hospitex International Signed Supply Contracts in Italy Marking Growth Potential for the Group

Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a leading company in early and accurate cancer diagnosis through cutting-edge and fully automated solutions for medical analysis laboratories, today announces that Hospitex International has secured two contracts for the supply of its products in Italy both for a 4-year term. The first contract involves the supply of BLOCKfast cytology kits to the Azienda USL Valle d'Aosta, and the second covers the supply of single-layer cytology for the ASL TO5 in Moncalieri.

Winning these public tenders is another endorsement of the quality and reliability of the diagnostic solutions offered by Hospitex International. The proposed products were selected for their unique technological features, with significant improvements compared with the previously used technologies. Those have been acknowledged by public entities that have underscored the effectiveness and robustness of Hospitex's solutions, confirming that the products are extensively tested and certified.

With these new contracts, Ikonisys and Hospitex further strengthen their positions in the diagnostic technology market, showing significant growth potential for the Group. The trust expressed by healthcare institutions through the awarding of public tenders reflects the growing opportunities in advanced diagnostic solutions. This success enables Ikonisys to further increase its position and ultimately the value creation for its shareholders, thanks to its innovative solutions and leading position in cancer diagnosis.

As a reminder, BLOCKfast is an innovative kit dedicated to the preparation of cytological inclusions using a rapid method at room temperature and a natural replacement for the plasma-thrombin-based cytological inclusion method, which can no longer be used under current blood product legislation.

The BLOCKfast kit offers several advantages. The reagents used are non-flammable, ensuring a safer working environment. The method allows the simultaneous preparation of multiple samples, thus optimizing time and improving the efficiency of the diagnostic process. The colored matrix included in the kit facilitates the rapid identification of the sample in paraffin and optimizes the cutting phase, ensuring that the cellular morphology remains unchanged. Furthermore, BLOCKfast is designed for morphological, immunohistocytochemical, and molecular analysis, offering a comprehensive solution for various diagnostic needs.

Securing these two contracts with the Azienda USL Valle d'Aosta and the ASL TO5 not only strengthens Hospitex's market position but also represents a high-level endorsement, attesting that the proposed technologies meet rigorous quality and performance standards in particular by major healthcare institutions operating in areas with complex and strategically important diagnostic needs.

Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys, and Alessandro Nosei, COO of Hospitex, commented: "We are proud to have been selected by local companies, which further confirms the effectiveness of our diagnostic solutions in the oncology field. Our commitment is even more enhanced under these circumstances to successfully improving and streamlining oncology diagnosis. The recent awards, especially by public and healthcare entities, show that our technologies are appreciated and recognized for their reliability and innovativeness. Based on these achievements, we aim at positioning our future combined entities at the forefront of oncology diagnosis."

Ikonisys and Hospitex are committed to continuing their path of innovation, aiming to further expand their offerings and penetrate new markets. The future strategy includes investments in research and development, strategic collaborations, and the expansion of the distribution network to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

About Hospitex International

Hospitex International is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it has re-invented the cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

