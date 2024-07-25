Amplitude Surgical - Consolidated Annual Sales of ¬106.0m, up +6.3% at Constant Exchange Rates

Growth of 7.0% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter of FY 2023-2024 and 6.3% for the full year

5.0% sales growth in France

Good momentum outside France, with sales up 9.9% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for fiscal year 2023-24.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "Group sales for the 2023-24 financial year were up +6.3% at constant exchange rates on the previous year. Amplitude Surgical has thus recorded another year of business growth, both in France, with a +5.0% increase in sales, and internationally, where sales momentum is up +9.9% at constant exchange rates".

Consolidated sales for the 2023-2024 financial year

Sales 2023-24 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates In ¬ thousands - IFRS Knee and hip activities 106,029 100,201 5.8% 6.3% Total 106,029 100,201 5.8% 6.3%

Sales Q4 2023-24 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates In ¬ thousands - IFRS Knee and hip activities 26,416 24,784 6.6% 7.0% Total 26,416 24,784 6.6% 7.0%

In the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical sales came to ¬106.0 million, up 5.8% and 6.3% at constant exchange rates.

The Group's business growth is slightly below the 7% announced in April 2024, as the last few months of activity in France were punctually negatively impacted by strikes in some private clinics, as well as by a drop in scheduling in the weeks preceding the elections.

In FY 2023-24, sales in France rose by 5.0%, while international distributors grew by 7.4% and the Group's international subsidiaries by 8.1% at current exchange rates and 10.7% at constant exchange rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 93% of total Group sales, rose by +6.3% at constant exchange rates.

In France, the Group benefited from a favorable sales momentum throughout the year, except in the last quarter. France accounts for around 72% of Group sales.

For international subsidiaries, sales were up at constant exchange rates in Belgium, Australia and Brazil, while sales in Switzerland and South Africa were down.

Next press release:

Annual results 2023-24: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for orthopedic surgical technologies for the lower limbs. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. At June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical had 428 employees and sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

