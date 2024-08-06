AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the

Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

July 31, 2024

 

75,043,514

 

93,302,399

 

92,886,029

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806184531/en/

