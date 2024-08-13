AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 August to 09 August 2024

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 August to 09 August 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/5/2024

FR0010313833

2272

78,0500

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/6/2024

FR0010313833

2272

77,9278

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/7/2024

FR0010313833

2272

79,6849

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/8/2024

FR0010313833

2272

78,3114

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/9/2024

FR0010313833

2272

79,1238

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11 360

78,6196

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240813401216/en/

