Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 August to 09 August 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 August to 09 August 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/5/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
78,0500
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/6/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
77,9278
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/7/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
79,6849
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/8/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
78,3114
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/9/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
79,1238
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11 360
|
78,6196
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
