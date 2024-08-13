Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 August to 09 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 August to 09 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/5/2024 FR0010313833 2272 78,0500 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/6/2024 FR0010313833 2272 77,9278 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/7/2024 FR0010313833 2272 79,6849 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/8/2024 FR0010313833 2272 78,3114 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/9/2024 FR0010313833 2272 79,1238 XPAR TOTAL 11 360 78,6196

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

