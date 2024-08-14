EQS-News: Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE Proposes to Postpone the Decision on the Redomiciliation to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in September

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung

Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE Proposes to Postpone the Decision on the Redomiciliation to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in September



14.08.2024 / 08:01 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE Proposes to Postpone the Decision on the Redomiciliation to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in September

Gzira, 14 August 2024 – The Board of Directors of Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: MT0002810100, WKN: A40G1Q) (“Multitude” or “Company”), has today resolved to: (1) withdraw the proposed extraordinary resolution (agenda item 4) regarding the Company’s redomiciliation from Malta to Switzerland from the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 21 August 2024 (the “August EGM”); and (2) make a fresh proposal on the same matter at a new extraordinary general meeting to be held on 5 September 2024, the notice and relevant documentation for which will be published separately (“September EGM”).

The reason for withdrawing the proposal from the August EGM and making a fresh proposal at the September EGM is attributable to further information of technical nature regarding regulatory and tax processes as conditions for completion of the contemplated redomiciliation.

Save for the withdrawal of the proposed extraordinary resolution regarding the contemplated redomiciliation (agenda item 4), the August EGM is still expected to proceed as planned and to resolve on the approval of the conversion of the Company into a Maltese public limited liability company and corresponding change in the name of the Company and amendments to the Company’s memorandum and articles of association.

For the avoidance of doubt, shareholders who have already voted on the proposed extraordinary resolution (agenda item 4) regarding the Company’s redomiciliation from Malta to Switzerland in the August EGM, will have to attend to and vote again in the September EGM in order for their vote to be counted towards the decision.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of EUR 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4I'. www.multitude.com

14.08.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Multitude SE Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland E-Mail: ir@multitude.com Internet: https://www.multitude.com/ ISIN: MT0002810100 WKN: A40G1Q Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm EQS News ID: 1967493

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1967493 14.08.2024 CET/CEST