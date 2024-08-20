AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: LAIQON AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

20.08.2024 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG

     Company Name:                LAIQON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A12UP29

     Reason for the research:     Initiation of coverage
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        20.08.2024
     Target price:                9.80 Euro
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research on 20/08/2024 initiated coverage on LAIQON AG
(ISIN: DE000A12UP29/ Bloomberg: LQAG GR). Analyst Christian Orquera placed a
BUY rating on the stock, with a EUR 9.80 price target.

Abstract:
LAIQON AG (LAIQON) is an independent wealth and asset management firm
offering investment solutions with environmental, social and governance
(ESG) focus to private and institutional clients powered by its innovative
Digital Asset Platform (DAP) 4.0. The company's subsidiary LAIC combines DAP
4.0 with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to create a
fully automated WealthTech-advisor. The LAIC-advisor is capable of actively
offering >1m personalised, AI-driven portfolio alternatives of shares, funds
and ETFs according to each customer's personal risk profile. The less
sophisticated peers mostly manage a few ETFs or fund portfolios (passive
strategy). These unique features convinced the German asset management giant
Union Investment (Union) to become LAIC's white-label distribution partner.
The deal validates LAIC's technology and may attract the attention of
further prominent financial institutions (e.g. private banks, insurance
companies, and large fintechs). With a distribution network of >600
cooperative banks, Union has the potential to generate AuM of EUR1.5bn for
LAIC by 2025 and EUR5.5bn-EUR6.5bn by 2028. Union will launch LAIC-advisor in Q4
2024 to those of its sophisticated high net worth clients looking for
personalised active investment strategies. We believe this deal will take
LAIQON's current AuM of EUR6.4bn to the next growth level. LAIQON shares offer
an attractive value proposition to participate in the surge of the German
WealthTech landscape. Our DCF valuation model yields a fair value of EUR9.80
p/s. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and EUR9.80 price target.

First Berlin Equity Research hat am 20.08.2024 die Coverage von LAIQON AG
(ISIN: DE000A12UP29/ Bloomberg: LQAG GR) aufgenommen. Analyst Christian
Orquera stuft die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating ein, bei einem Kursziel von EUR
9,80.

Zusammenfassung:
Die LAIQON AG (LAIQON) ist ein unabhängiger Vermögensverwalter, der privaten
und institutionellen Kunden Anlagelösungen mit Fokus auf Umwelt, Soziales
und Governance (ESG) anbietet, die auf seiner innovativen Digital Asset
Platform (DAP) 4.0 basieren. Die Tochtergesellschaft LAIC kombiniert die DAP
4.0 mit modernsten Techniken der künstlichen Intelligenz (KI), um einen
vollautomatischen WealthTech-Berater zu schaffen. Der LAIC-Berater ist in
der Lage, aktiv mehr als 1 Million personalisierte, KI-gesteuerte
Portfolioalternativen aus Aktien, Fonds und ETFs entsprechend dem
persönlichen Risikoprofil jedes Kunden anzubieten. Die weniger
anspruchsvollen Peers verwalten meist nur wenige ETFs oder Fondsportfolios
(passive Strategie). Diese einzigartigen Merkmale haben den deutschen
Vermögensverwaltungsriesen Union Investment (Union) davon überzeugt,
White-Label-Vertriebspartner von LAIC zu werden. Die Vereinbarung bestätigt
die Leistungsfähigkeit der Technologie von LAIC und kann die Aufmerksamkeit
weiterer prominenter Finanzinstitute (z.B. Privatbanken, Versicherungen und
große Fintechs) auf sich ziehen. Mit einem Vertriebsnetz von mehr als 600
Genossenschaftsbanken hat Union das Potenzial, bis 2025 AuM von EUR1,5 Mrd.
und bis 2028 von EUR5,5 Mrd. bis EUR6,5 Mrd. für LAIC zu generieren. Union wird
LAIC-advisor im 4. Quartal 2024 für seine anspruchsvollen vermögenden Kunden
einführen, die personalisierte aktive Anlagestrategien schätzen. Wir sind
der Meinung, dass diese Transaktion die derzeitigen AuM von LAIQON von EUR6,4
Mrd. auf die nächste Wachstumsebene heben. Die LAIQON-Aktie bietet ein
attraktives Wertversprechen, um am Aufschwung der deutschen
WealthTech-Landschaft teilzuhaben. Unser DCF-Bewertungsmodell ergibt einen
fairen Wert von EUR9,80. Wir nehmen die Coverage mit einem Buy-Rating und
einem Kursziel von EUR9,80 auf.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30567.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

1971605 20.08.2024 CET/CEST

LAIQON

