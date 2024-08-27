Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 19 August to 23 August 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 August to 23 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/19/2024 FR0010313833 2272 79.9027 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/20/2024 FR0010313833 2272 79.8837 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/21/2024 FR0010313833 2272 80.0443 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/22/2024 FR0010313833 2272 80.5722 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/23/2024 FR0010313833 2272 80.8904 XPAR TOTAL 11,360 80.2587

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827513666/en/

Arkema