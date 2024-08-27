Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 19 August to 23 August 2024
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 August to 23 August 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/19/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
79.9027
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/20/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
79.8837
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/21/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
80.0443
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/22/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
80.5722
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
8/23/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
80.8904
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11,360
|
80.2587
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
