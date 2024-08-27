AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 19 August to 23 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 August to 23 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/19/2024

FR0010313833

2272

79.9027

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/20/2024

FR0010313833

2272

79.8837

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/21/2024

FR0010313833

2272

80.0443

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/22/2024

FR0010313833

2272

80.5722

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

8/23/2024

FR0010313833

2272

80.8904

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11,360

80.2587

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827513666/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Fonds lieben diese Tech-Aktie25. Aug. · onvista
Fonds lieben diese Tech-Aktie
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Langstrecken-Raketen in Deutschland wären wichtig - auch für die Börse25. Aug. · Stefan Riße
Langstrecken-Raketen in Deutschland wären wichtig - auch für die Börse
Anlagestrategie
Das kannst du dir von Staatsfonds abschauen24. Aug. · onvista-Partners
Das kannst du dir von Staatsfonds abschauen
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden