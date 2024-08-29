EQS-News: Verve Publishes Interim Report Q2 2024 With Organic Revenue Growth of 26% and EBITDA Growth of 37%, Capital Markets Day starting 10:00 CEST

EQS-News: Verve Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresbericht/Quartalsergebnis

August 29, 2024 (08:00 CEST) – Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER, Inside Information) a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven advertising-software solutions, publishes its Interim Report Q2 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2024

Net revenue €96.6m (€76.2m), an increase of 27% Organic net revenue increased by 26%, driven by new Software Clients as well as budget increases from existing Software Clients Adj. EBITDA €29.1m (€21.3m), an increase of 37%, with an adj. EBITDA margin of 30% (28%) Adj. EBIT €23.2m (€16.6m), an increase of 40% Items affecting comparability impacting EBITDA of €1.0m (€1.3m) mainly for legal and ESOP costs Adj. net result of €8.8m (€4.0m), an increase of 122% Operating Cashflow before changes in WC amounted to €31.2m (€20.8m) Total net debt, amounted to €299.8m (€307.7m) Reported leverage ratio of 2.2x (3.6x) Adj. Leverage Ratio of 2.8x (3.2x) Cash position amounted to €144.8m (€107.6m) Earnings Per Share (EPS) amounted to €0.04 (€0.01) Adj. EPS amounted to €0.05 (€0.02) Total Assets amounted to €1,059 (€1,003) Equity Ratio was 38% (32%) 33% Increase in Software Clients to 851 (642)

QUOTE FROM THE CEO

“With €96.6m in revenues achieved in the second quarter, we have delivered an organic revenue growth rate of 26%. Our ability to drive higher revenues on a structurally reduced fixed costs basis enabled us to achieve improved profitability, resulting in an adj. EBITDA of €29.1m and an adj. EBITDA margin of 30%. Our commitment to privacy-first advertising solutions, which result in better outcomes for our clients, is the main driver of this success. This is evidenced by a strong increase in the number of large software clients, which grew by 33% to 851, while the number of ad impressions increased by 24% to 224 billion. Based on our expanded customer reach, as well as further customer onboardings driven by our ongoing investments into privacy-first targeting solutions, we expect continued robust organic growth in the years to come. As a result, we raise our 2024 full-year guidance to €400 million-€420 million in revenues and €125 million-€135 million in adj. EBITDA. Our growth journey has just begun...” commented Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve.

KEY FIGURES Q2 2024

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 In €m Q2 Q2 H1 H1 FY Net Revenues 96.6 76.2 179.0 144.9 322.0 Y-o-Y Growth in Revenues 27% -2% 24% 1% -1% EBITDA 28.1 20.0 48.3 37.4 128.5 EBITDA Margin 29% 26% 27% 26% 40% Adj. EBITDA 29.1 21.3 51.1 40.4 95.2 Adj. EBITDA Margin 30% 28% 29% 28% 30% EBIT 19.6 12.8 31.9 23.9 99.0 EBIT Margin 20% 17% 18% 16% 31% Adj. EBIT 23.2 16.6 39.8 31.7 76.9 Adj. EBIT Margin 24% 22% 22% 22% 24% Net Result 6.3 1.5 6.9 2.1 46.2 Net Result Margin 6% 2% 4% 1% 14% Adj. Net Result 8.8 4.0 11.9 7.0 57.4 Adj. Net Result Margin 9% 5% 7% 5% 18%



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE





In €m FY2023 Initial Guidance 2024 Second Guidance 2024

(post Jun) Third Guidance 2024 Revenue 322 350-370 380-400 400-420 Adj. EBITDA 95 100-110 115-125 125-135

The Interim Report Q2 2024 is available on Verve’s corporate website athttps://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/in the Investor Relations section.

VERVE’S 2024 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Verve's Capital Markets Day starts today at 10 am (CEST). The management team as well as external experts will discuss the latest developments within Verve and the advertising industry. Join us to dive deeper into Verve's mission “Lets' make media better” and gain a deeper insight into Verve's strategic direction and growth potential.

The event will be broadcast online and can be accessed via the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/verve-cmd-2024/register

After the event, the video will be available on-demand to investors on Verve’s corporate website at https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/ in the Investor Relations section.

About Verve

Verve ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission, “Let’s make media better,” the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has two secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

