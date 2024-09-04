Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH...

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to CEL-SCI Corporation

     Company Name:                CEL-SCI Corporation
     ISIN:                        US1508376076

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        04.09.2024
     Target price:                USD 6.20
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on CEL-SCI
Corporation (ISIN: US1508376076). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his
BUY rating and maintained his USD 6.20 price target.

Abstract:
CEL-SCI's 9M 23/24 financial results (as of 30 June 2024) were roughly as
expected. The company reported no revenue and reduced its OPEX compared to
the previous year. EBIT came in at USD-20.2m (9M 22/23: USD-24.0m) and the
cash position dropped to just USD385k (FY 22/23: USD22.7m). However, in July
2024, CEL-SCI carried out a capital increase of USD10.85m. The company's
cash position should now be sufficient to finance operations into Q1 2025.
Given CEL-SCI's plan to start a confirmatory trial of the lead drug
candidate Multikine in Q4 2024/Q1 2025, we expect the company to conduct
another capital increase. We estimate that the confirmatory study will cost
~USD30m, part of which may be paid by CEL-SCI's marketing partners Teva
Pharmaceuticals (based in Israel) and Orient Europharma (based in Taiwan).
The green light given by the FDA in May 2024 for the confirmatory study
provided a clear path to approval and therefore is a good basis for the
additional financing. The company also published positive results of a
recent bias analysis of its completed Multikine phase 3 study. A bias
analysis is a standard procedure to ensure that the results of a study are
reliable. The outcome was that the study showed no bias in favour of the
drug. This analysis reinforces our positive view on Multikine's prospects as
a potential new first line treatment of locally advanced primary head and
neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). We reiterate our Buy recommendation
and price target of USD6.20.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu CEL-SCI Corporation
(ISIN: US1508376076) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 6,20.

Zusammenfassung:
Die Finanzergebnisse von CEL-SCI für 9M 23/24 (zum 30. Juni 2024) fielen in
etwa wie erwartet aus. Das Unternehmen verzeichnete keinen Umsatz und
verringerte seine Betriebsaufwendungen im Vergleich zum Vorjahr. Das EBIT
belief sich auf USD-20,2 Mio. (9M 22/23: USD-24,0 Mio.), und der
Kassenbestand sank auf nur noch USD385 tsd. (GJ 22/23: USD22,7 Mio.). Im
Juli 2024 führte CEL-SCI jedoch eine Kapitalerhöhung von USD10,85 Mio.
durch. Der Barmittelbestand des Unternehmens dürfte nun ausreichen, um den
Betrieb bis zum ersten Quartal 2025 zu finanzieren. Angesichts des Plans von
CEL-SCI, die Bestätigungsstudie im 4. Quartal 2024/1. Quartal 2025 zu
beginnen, erwarten wir, dass das Unternehmen eine weitere Kapitalerhöhung
durchführen wird. Wir schätzen, dass die Bestätigungsstudie ~USD30 Mio.
kosten wird, wovon ein Teil von CEL-SCIs Marketingpartnern Teva
Pharmaceuticals (mit Sitz in Israel) und Orient Europharma (mit Sitz in
Taiwan) bezahlt werden könnte. Die im Mai 2024 erteilte FDA-Genehmigung für
die Bestätigungsstudie des führenden Medikamentenkandidaten Multikine bietet
einen klaren Weg zur Zulassung und ist daher eine gute Grundlage für die
zusätzliche Finanzierung. Das Unternehmen veröffentlichte außerdem positive
Ergebnisse einer kürzlich durchgeführten Bias-Analyse seiner abgeschlossenen
Multikine-Phase-3-Studie. Eine Bias-Analyse ist ein Standardverfahren, mit
dem sichergestellt werden soll, dass die Ergebnisse einer Studie zuverlässig
sind. Das Ergebnis war, dass die Studie keine Verzerrung zugunsten des
Medikaments ergab. Diese Analyse bestärkt uns in unserer positiven
Einschätzung der Aussichten von Multikine als potenzielle neue
Erstlinienbehandlung des lokal fortgeschrittenen primären
Plattenepithelkarzinoms im Kopf- und Halsbereich (HNSCC). Wir bekräftigen
unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von USD6,20.

