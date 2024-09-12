Original-Research: LAIQON AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 12.09.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG Company Name: LAIQON AG ISIN: DE000A12UP29 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 12.09.2024 Target price: EUR9.80 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Christian Orquera First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 9.80 price target. Abstract: LAIQON has published its H1 2024 financial results, which adjusted for exceptional items affecting the top line, were close to our expectations. In H1/24, AuM increased to EUR6.5bn compared to EUR6.0bn in H1/23. This corresponds to a growth rate of >8%. Adjusted group revenues rose by 17% to EUR16.3m (FBe: EUR16.4m; H1/23: EUR13.9m). Importantly, LAIQON generated performance fees totalling ~EUR1m in H1/24, a significant increase compared to H1/23 (H1/23: EUR0; FY/23: EUR0.8m). Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly in H1/24 to

~EUR-1.4m (FBe: EUR-1.3m; H1/23 adj. EBITDA: EUR-3.7m). LAIQON also confirmed that

its subsidiary, the WealthTech, LAIC, and the German asset management giant, Union Investment (Union), will launch their joint product called 'WertAnlage' to Union's high net worth clients without delay in Q4/24 as originally planned. Based on these results and the progress made in the LAIC/Union cooperation, we see the company on track to meet our FY/24 forecasts. Our DCF valuation model still yields a fair value of EUR9.80 p/s. We reiterate our Buy rating and EUR9.80 price target. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 9,80. Zusammenfassung: LAIQON hat seine Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2024 veröffentlicht, die, bereinigt um außergewöhnliche Posten, die das Ergebnis beeinträchtigen, unseren Erwartungen nahe kommen. In H1/24 stiegen die AuM auf EUR6,5 Mrd. im Vergleich zu EUR6,0 Mrd. in H1/23. Dies entspricht einer Wachstumsrate von >8%. Der bereinigte Konzernumsatz stieg um 17% auf EUR16,3 Mio. (FBe: EUR16,4 Mio.; H1/23: EUR13,9 Mio.). LAIQON erwirtschaftete in H1/24 erfolgsabhängige Provisionen in Höhe von ca. EUR1 Mio., ein deutlicher Anstieg im Vergleich zu H1/23 (H1/23: EUR0; GJ/23: EUR0,8 Mio.). Das bereinigte EBITDA in H1/24 verbesserte sich deutlich auf ~EUR-1,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR-1,3 Mio.; H1/23 bereinigtes EBITDA: EUR-3,7 Mio.). LAIQON bestätigte auch, dass seine Tochtergesellschaft, das WealthTech LAIC, und der deutsche Vermögensverwaltungsriese Union Investment (Union) ihr gemeinsames Produkt 'WertAnlage' für die vermögenden Kunden von Union ohne Verzögerung in Q4/24 einführen werden, wie ursprünglich geplant. Auf der Grundlage dieser Ergebnisse und der Fortschritte in der Zusammenarbeit zwischen LAIC und Union sehen wir das Unternehmen auf gutem Wege, unsere Prognosen für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 zu erfüllen. Unser DCF-Bewertungsmodell ergibt nach wie vor einen fairen Wert von EUR9,80 p/A. Wir bekräftigen unser Kaufen-Rating und unser Kursziel von EUR9,80.