AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: LAIQON AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

12.09.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG

     Company Name:                LAIQON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A12UP29

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        12.09.2024
     Target price:                EUR9.80
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on LAIQON AG
(ISIN: DE000A12UP29). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating
and maintained his EUR 9.80 price target.

Abstract:
LAIQON has published its H1 2024 financial results, which adjusted for
exceptional items affecting the top line, were close to our expectations. In
H1/24, AuM increased to EUR6.5bn compared to EUR6.0bn in H1/23. This corresponds
to a growth rate of >8%. Adjusted group revenues rose by 17% to EUR16.3m (FBe:
EUR16.4m; H1/23: EUR13.9m). Importantly, LAIQON generated performance fees
totalling ~EUR1m in H1/24, a significant increase compared to H1/23 (H1/23:
EUR0; FY/23: EUR0.8m). Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly in H1/24 to

~EUR-1.4m (FBe: EUR-1.3m; H1/23 adj. EBITDA: EUR-3.7m). LAIQON also confirmed that

its subsidiary, the WealthTech, LAIC, and the German asset management giant,
Union Investment (Union), will launch their joint product called
'WertAnlage' to Union's high net worth clients without delay in Q4/24 as
originally planned. Based on these results and the progress made in the
LAIC/Union cooperation, we see the company on track to meet our FY/24
forecasts. Our DCF valuation model still yields a fair value of EUR9.80 p/s.
We reiterate our Buy rating and EUR9.80 price target.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu LAIQON AG (ISIN:
DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 9,80.

Zusammenfassung:
LAIQON hat seine Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2024
veröffentlicht, die, bereinigt um außergewöhnliche Posten, die das Ergebnis
beeinträchtigen, unseren Erwartungen nahe kommen. In H1/24 stiegen die AuM
auf EUR6,5 Mrd. im Vergleich zu EUR6,0 Mrd. in H1/23. Dies entspricht einer
Wachstumsrate von >8%. Der bereinigte Konzernumsatz stieg um 17% auf EUR16,3
Mio. (FBe: EUR16,4 Mio.; H1/23: EUR13,9 Mio.). LAIQON erwirtschaftete in H1/24
erfolgsabhängige Provisionen in Höhe von ca. EUR1 Mio., ein deutlicher Anstieg
im Vergleich zu H1/23 (H1/23: EUR0; GJ/23: EUR0,8 Mio.). Das bereinigte EBITDA
in H1/24 verbesserte sich deutlich auf ~EUR-1,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR-1,3 Mio.; H1/23
bereinigtes EBITDA: EUR-3,7 Mio.). LAIQON bestätigte auch, dass seine
Tochtergesellschaft, das WealthTech LAIC, und der deutsche
Vermögensverwaltungsriese Union Investment (Union) ihr gemeinsames Produkt
'WertAnlage' für die vermögenden Kunden von Union ohne Verzögerung in Q4/24
einführen werden, wie ursprünglich geplant. Auf der Grundlage dieser
Ergebnisse und der Fortschritte in der Zusammenarbeit zwischen LAIC und
Union sehen wir das Unternehmen auf gutem Wege, unsere Prognosen für das
Geschäftsjahr 2024 zu erfüllen. Unser DCF-Bewertungsmodell ergibt nach wie
vor einen fairen Wert von EUR9,80 p/A. Wir bekräftigen unser Kaufen-Rating und
unser Kursziel von EUR9,80.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30779.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1987121 12.09.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
LAIQON

onvista Premium-Artikel

Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Diese Auswirkungen hat die US-Präsidentschaftswahl auf die Märkte08. Sept. · Stefan Riße
Diese Auswirkungen hat die US-Präsidentschaftswahl auf die Märkte
Anbieter im Vergleich
Das sind die besten Kinderdepots07. Sept. · onvista-Partners
Das sind die besten Kinderdepots
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Wieso der Rücksetzer bei Nvidia jetzt Chancen bietet06. Sept. · onvista
Wieso der Rücksetzer bei Nvidia jetzt Chancen bietet
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden