TraWell Co. Signs Contract with Madrid-Barajas, Now the Largest Airport in the Network

TraWell Co. S.p.A (Milan Stock Exchange: TWL, New York: TRWAF), a leader in baggage protection and assistance services, is pleased to announce the award of a five-year contract for Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Starting in January 2025, TraWell Co. will operate seven retail locations across the three international terminals of Madrid Airport, offering travelers a full range of baggage protection solutions, luggage sales, and accessories. From 2027, three additional luggage storage areas and other high-value services will be introduced.

Madrid-Barajas Airport is the 15th largest airport globally and the fifth in Europe, handling over 60 million passengers in 2023, a growth of 18.9% compared to 2022. It will become the largest airport in the TraWell Co. network, surpassing Miami with 52 million passengers and Rome Fiumicino with 40 million passengers in 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce, during the NextGem institutional investor conference at Palazzo Mezzanotte, Borsa Italiana, that we are expanding our presence in one of Europe's busiest airports," said Rudolph Gentile, CEO of TraWell Co. "This contract marks a significant milestone in our European growth strategy, placing us in nine of the top 30 airports, and reinforces our commitment to expanding our business lines beyond baggage protection, especially in the luggage storage service."

TraWell Co. is the global leader in baggage protection and storage services, as well as related products and services (including the Lost Luggage Concierge service offered by Sostravel.com). Listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker: BIT: TWL) and OTCQX New York (ticker:TRWAF), the company operates 129 stores across 45 airports in 13 countries, employing over 200 people and serving 4 million customers worldwide. TraWell Co. provides a unique portfolio of commercial activities and services to travelers. With 25 years of experience, the company benefits from the growth of air travel and spending on wellness and security services.

