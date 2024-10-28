Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (von First Berlin Equity Research...

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

28.10.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Cardiol Therapeutics
Inc

     Company Name:                Cardiol Therapeutics Inc
     ISIN:                        CA14161Y2006

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        28.10.2024
     Target price:                USD8.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Cardiol
Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated
his BUY rating and maintained his USD 8.50 price target.

Abstract:
Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) has announced the initiation of a phase
II/III clinical trial within its development programme CardiolRx for the
treatment of recurrent pericarditis (RP). The new pivotal study, MAVERIC-2,
will target a subset of RP patients, those who discontinue interleukin-1
(IL-1) blocker therapy (i.e. third-line therapy with ARCALYST/rilonacept or
KINERET/anakinra). MAVERIC-2 will target the growing proportion of patients
who experience a recurrence of pericarditis after discontinuation of IL-1
blockers (up to 75% recurrence rate). CardiolRx represents a potentially
effective, more patient-friendly and cost-effective treatment alternative
for patients with dependence on IL-1 blockers. Given the high unmet medical
need in this population, MAVERIC-2 could offer a potentially faster route to
approval. Importantly, MAVERIC-2 will run concurrently with Cardiol's
planned MAVERIC-3 without negatively impacting trial timelines and has the
potential to expand the addressable market from second-line only (MAVERIC-3)
to second- and third-line therapy. The company recently completed a capital
increase of USD15.5m to fund the new trial and ongoing operations. The next
major catalyst will be the presentation of full clinical data from the
MAVERIC-Pilot phase II study in an oral presentation at the American Heart
Association Scientific Sessions on 18 November 2024. We have updated our
SOTP valuation model, which still yields a price target of USD8.50. We
reiterate our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Cardiol Therapeutics
Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 8,50.

Zusammenfassung:
Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) hat den Beginn einer klinischen Studie der
Phase II/III zu seinem Entwicklungsprogramm CardiolRx für die Behandlung von
rezidivierender Perikarditis (RP) bekannt gegeben. Die neue
zulassungsrelevante Studie, MAVERIC-2, zielt auf eine Untergruppe von
RP-Patienten ab, die eine Interleukin-1 (IL-1)-Blocker-Therapie (d. h. eine
Drittlinientherapie mit ARCALYST/Rilonacept oder KINERET/Anakinra) abgesetzt
haben. MAVERIC-2 zielt auf den wachsenden Anteil der Patienten ab, bei denen
es nach Absetzen der IL-1-Blocker zu einem Wiederauftreten der Perikarditis
kommt (bis zu 75 % Wiederauftretensrate). CardiolRx stellt eine potenziell
wirksame, patientenfreundlichere und kostengünstige Behandlungsalternative
für diese Patienten dar, die eine Abhängigkeit von IL-1-Blockern aufweisen.
Angesichts des hohen ungedeckten medizinischen Bedarfs in dieser
Patientengruppe könnte MAVERIC-2 einen potenziell schnelleren Weg zur
Zulassung bieten. Wichtig ist, dass MAVERIC-2 gleichzeitig mit der von
Cardiol geplanten MAVERIC-3-Studie durchgeführt wird, ohne dass sich dies
negativ auf den Zeitplan der Studie auswirkt, und dass die Studie das
Potenzial hat, den adressierbaren Markt von einer reinen
Zweitlinienbehandlung (MAVERIC-3) auf eine Zweit- und Drittlinientherapie zu
erweitern. Das Unternehmen hat vor kurzem eine Kapitalerhöhung von USD 15,5
Mio. abgeschlossen, um die neue Studie und den laufenden Geschäftsbetrieb zu
finanzieren. Der nächste wichtige Meilenstein wird die Präsentation der
vollständigen klinischen Daten aus der Phase-II-Studie MAVERIC-Pilot im
Rahmen einer mündlichen Präsentation auf der American Heart Association
Scientific Sessions am 18. November 2024 sein. Wir haben unser
SOTP-Bewertungsmodell aktualisiert, das weiterhin ein Kursziel von USD 8,50
ergibt. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31129.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017491 28.10.2024 CET/CEST

°
