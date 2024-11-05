Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ LANCIERT EIN SHARI'A-KONFORMES ANGEBOT AUF LYNQS

Zürich, 5. November 2024

Leonteq ermöglicht den Zugang zu Shari’a-konformen strukturierten Produkten auf ihrer digitalen Anlageplattform für strukturierte Produkte LYNQS.

Seit der Eröffnung der Leonteq Niederlassung in Dubai im Jahr 2021 und im Rahmen ihrer Wachstumsstrategie, den breiteren Markt des Golfkooperationsrats (GCC) zu bedienen, hat Leonteq ihr Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Shari‘a-konformen Treuhandzertifikaten im Jahr 2022 erweitert. Die Treuhandzertifikate werden von IBDAA Certificate Issuer Ltd. (IBDAA), einer eigenständigen Zweckgesellschaft, unter dem Shari'a Compliant Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme (Programm) mit Leonteq Securities AG als Lead Manager emittiert und sind darauf ausgelegt, finanzielle Renditen zu erzielen, die denen von traditionellen strukturierten Anlageprodukten entsprechen. Das Programm wurde vom Shari'a Supervisory Board von Amanie Advisors Limited genehmigt, das die IBDAA und Leonteq Securities AG hinsichtlich der Shari'a-Konformität des Programms berät.

Als Teil von Leonteqs Strategie, an der Spitze der Digitalisierung zu bleiben und innovative digitale Lösungen für ihre Kunden zu schaffen, wurde IBDAA nun als neuer Emittent auf LYNQS für Shari'a-konforme Produkte mit einem Mindestemissionsvolumen von USD 50’000 zugelassen. Darüber hinaus hat Leonteq eine eigene Plattform für den Nahen Osten erstellt, auf der ausschliesslich Scharia-konforme Anlageideen und Produkte der IBDAA angeboten werden.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions bei Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, IBDAA als neuen Emittenten auf unserer Multi-Issuer-Plattform aufzunehmen. Damit ist LYNQS das weltweit erste digitale Tool, das Shari‘a-konforme Produkte mit einer wettbewerbsfähigen Mindestzeichnungsgrösse anbietet. Heute machen wir einen wichtigen Schritt, um unsere Kompetenzen im Bereich des islamischen Finanzwesens weiter auszubauen und unsere wachsende Kundschaft im Nahen Osten noch besser bedienen zu können.»

Im Rahmen des Programms ermöglicht die Plattform von Leonteq den Anlegern eine kurze Markteinführungszeit und den Zugang zu einer Vielzahl von Anlageklassen, Währungen und Payoffs, darunter Renditeoptimierung, Kapitalschutz und Partizipation.

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern in Europa, dem Nahen Osten und Asien präsent. Leonteq AG verfügt über ein BBB-Kreditrating von Fitch Ratings. wurde von MSCI mit einem AA ESG-Rating bewertet ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

Disclaimer

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

IBDAA Certificate Issuer Ltd. (“IBDAA”) does not require any licence or authorisation from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (“GFSC”) in respect of the Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme (the “Programme”). The Programme and the transaction structure relating to the Shari’a compliant trust certificates (the “Products”) has been approved by the Shari'a Supervisory Board (the ‘Shari'a Board’) of Amanie Advisors Limited which has been appointed to advise IBDAA and Leonteq Securities AG on the Shari’a compliance of the Programme under which the Products are issued. However, prospective holders are reminded that, as with any Shari'a views, differences in opinion are possible and there can be no assurance that the issue and trading of the Products will be deemed to be Shari'a compliant by any scholar other than the members of the Shari'a Board. None of IBDAA, Leonteq Securities AG nor any affiliate of Leonteq Securities AG makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of any determination and/or approval by the Shari’a Board as to the Shari'a compliance of the Products. Prospective holders should not rely on the approval of the Shari’a Board in deciding whether to make an investment in the Products and are invited to obtain their own independent Shari'a advice as to whether the Products meet the prospective holders’ own individual standards of compliance with Shari'a principles. The attention of prospective holders is drawn to the representations, warranties and undertakings that they will be deemed to make with regards to the Shari’a compliance of the Products under the terms and conditions of the Products.

Leonteq (Middle East) Limited (“LMEL”) is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) and does not undertake any Financial Services activity in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”), including making arrangements for the subscription of Shari’a-compliant products, in a manner that purports to be in compliance with the Shari’a. Accordingly, LMEL does not operate an Islamic window in or from the DIFC and does not have an Islamic Endorsement on its DFSA licence. These arrangements are identical in nature to the arrangements LMEL makes in respect of conventional financial products. Save for the fact that LMEL is making arrangements with respect to the Products that are marketed as Shari’a compliant, LMEL does not purport to undertake any of its Financial Services activities in a manner that is Shari’a compliant.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe”, “assume”, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

