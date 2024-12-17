Soilytix Pioneers Breakthrough in Soil Microbiome Research for Global Crop Yield Predictions

Soilytix GmbH, a leading innovator in soil microbiome analytics, announces a groundbreaking study recently published in Science of the Total Environment. The research, titled "Local Microbial Yield-Associating Signatures Largely Extend to Global Differences in Plant Growth," showcases how machine learning applied to soil microbiome data can revolutionize crop yield predictions on a global scale.

The study highlights the potential of high-resolution microbiome data and artificial intelligence to address critical agricultural challenges, such as crop yield variations. Conducted on a maize field in Germany, researchers at Soilytix successfully developed a machine learning model capable of predicting approximately 65% of local maize yield variability. Remarkably, the same model, when tested on global datasets, demonstrated predictive power for plant growth metrics across diverse geographies, including North and South America and Asia.

Key Findings:

Soil microbiomes provide robust, scalable predictions for crop yields beyond local contexts.

A machine learning model using 26 soil bacterial genera predicts up to 37% of global vegetation variability.

Genera such as Hyphomicrobium, Luedemannella, and Reyranella emerged as key predictors of plant productivity, showcasing global consistency in their association with crop growth.

This innovative research not only underscores the role of soil microbiomes in sustainable agriculture but also highlights the promise of leveraging data science to optimize agricultural productivity and resource management worldwide.

Quote from Lead Researcher: "Our findings indicate a globally conserved set of soil bacteria that are useful in predicting plant growth between sites," said Dr. Matthias Schaks, lead researcher at Soilytix. "This work sets the stage for a future where AI and microbiome data could transform agriculture."

Comment from Soilytix CEO, Bruno Steinkraus: "This study represents an important step for the agricultural sector," said Dr. Bruno Steinkraus, CEO of Soilytix. "At Soilytix, we are committed to equipping farmers and land managers as well as agricultural input providers with cutting-edge tools that not only increase crop yields but also promote sustainability. Our research reaffirms the vital connection between the soil microbiome and global food production."

About Soilytix: Soilytix GmbH is driving the future of soil health analytics by leveraging cutting-edge DNA sequencing and machine learning technologies. Based in Hamburg, Soilytix empowers the agricultural industry with actionable insights that optimize crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices worldwide.

Access the Study: For more details, the full study is available open access at Science of the Total Environment.

For more information or to access the full study, please contact: media@soilytix.com.

Want to learn more about this predictive model or gain actionable insights tailored to your soil? Follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at info@soilytix.com to discover how Soilytix can help optimize your agricultural practices by measuring soil life through advanced eDNA analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216372731/en/

media@soilytix.com