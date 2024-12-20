AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: European Lithium Limited (von First Berlin Equity Research...

20.12.2024
Original-Research: European Lithium Limited - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

20.12.2024 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to European Lithium
Limited

     Company Name:                European Lithium Limited
     ISIN:                        AU000000EUR7

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        20.12.2024
     Target price:                EUR0.14
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on European
Lithium Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his
BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 0.17 to EUR 0.14.

Abstract:
Early this year European Lithium (EUR) formed the NASDAQ-listed Critical
Metals Corp (CRML) - EUR's stake 73% - into which it inserted its Austrian
Wolfsberg Lithium Project (WLP). CRML was formed to access financing from
the U.S. capital market for both the WLP and other lithium and critical
minerals projects. EUR/CRML have made great strides in advancing both the
WLP and financing other projects in 2024. In June EUR/CRML received USD15m
from BMW in connection with the agreed lithium hydroxide offtake from the
WLP, and in July entered into a shareholder agreement with Obeikan to build
and operate a lithium hydroxide plant in Saudi Arabia. Recent notice from
the Carinthian state government in Austria that an Environmental Impact
Assessment is not required, paves the way for fast track approval of the
WLP. Meanwhile CRML has used its own shares to acquire 42% in the Tanbreez
Project in Greenland (EUR has 7.5%) and has started drilling with a view to
raising its stake above 90%. Tanbreez is fully permitted and hosts the
world's largest rare earth resource (JORC 2012-compliant) which includes 60%
of the world's non-Chinese heavy rare earths as well as large resources of
niobium, tantalum and zirconium. Lastly, EUR used CRML shares to acquire a
lithium project in Ireland adjacent to a similar project currently being
explored by Ganfeng, the largest Chinese lithium producer. The current
spodumene price (87% below its 2022 high) has prompted Australian producers,
who account for ca. 50% of worldwide lithium output, to cut originally
planned 2025 production by 15%. Current pricing is too low to incentivize
new supply in Australia and is impacting longer term supply. Against this
backdrop, the consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence recently brought
forward its forecast timing for the emergence of a lithium supply deficit
from 2029 to late 2027. This coincides with the expected start of production
at the WLP. We expect CRML/EUR to use CRML shares to finance the WLP. The
decline in the CRML share price prompts us to model greater dilution of
EUR's CRML stake than in our most recent March update. We have lowered our
price target from EUR0.17 to EUR0.14 but maintain our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu European Lithium
Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 0,17 auf EUR 0,14.

Zusammenfassung:
Anfang dieses Jahres gründete European Lithium (EUR) die an der NASDAQ
notierte Critical Metals Corp (CRML), an der EUR mit 73 % beteiligt ist und
in die es sein österreichisches Wolfsberg Lithium Projekt (WLP) eingebracht
hat. CRML wurde gegründet, um Zugang zu Finanzierungen auf dem
US-Kapitalmarkt für das WLP und andere Lithium- und kritische
Mineralienprojekte zu erhalten. EUR/CRML haben im Jahr 2024 große
Fortschritte beim Vorantreiben des WLP und der Finanzierung anderer Projekte
gemacht. Im Juni erhielt EUR/CRML USD15 Mio. von BMW im Zusammenhang mit der
vereinbarten Abnahme von Lithiumhydroxid aus dem WLP und schloss im Juli
eine Aktionärsvereinbarung mit Obeikan zum Bau und Betrieb einer
Lithiumhydroxidanlage in Saudi-Arabien ab. Der jüngste Bescheid der Kärntner
Landesregierung in Österreich, dass keine Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung
erforderlich ist, ebnet den Weg für eine schnelle Genehmigung des WLPs. In
der Zwischenzeit hat CRML seine eigenen Aktien verwendet, um 42 % des
Tanbreez-Projekts in Grönland zu erwerben (EUR hält 7,5 %) und hat mit
Bohrungen begonnen, um seinen Anteil auf über 90 % zu erhöhen. Tanbreez ist
vollständig genehmigt und beherbergt die weltweit größte Ressource an
Seltenen Erden (JORC 2012-konform), die 60 % der weltweiten schweren
Seltenen Erden außerhalb Chinas sowie große Ressourcen an Niob, Tantal und
Zirkonium umfasst. Schließlich nutzte EUR CRML-Aktien, um ein Lithiumprojekt
in Irland zu erwerben, das an ein ähnliches Projekt angrenzt, das derzeit
von Ganfeng, dem größten chinesischen Lithiumproduzenten, erkundet wird. Der
aktuelle Spodumenpreis (87 % unter dem Höchststand von 2022) hat die
australischen Produzenten, die ca. 50 % der weltweiten Lithiumproduktion
ausmachen, dazu veranlasst, die ursprünglich für 2025 geplante Produktion um
15 % zu kürzen. Der aktuelle Preis ist zu niedrig, um Anreize für ein
erweitertes Angebot in Australien zu schaffen, und wirkt sich auf das
längerfristige Angebot aus. Vor diesem Hintergrund hat das
Beratungsunternehmen Benchmark Mineral Intelligence kürzlich seine Prognose
für das Entstehen eines Lithium-Versorgungsdefizits von 2029 auf Ende 2027
vorverlegt. Dies fällt mit dem erwarteten Beginn der Produktion im WLP
zusammen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass CRML/EUR die Aktien von CRML zur
Finanzierung des WLP verwenden wird. Der Rückgang des CRML-Aktienkurses
veranlasst uns, eine größere Verwässerung der CRML-Beteiligung von EUR zu
modellieren als in unserer letzten Studie vom März. Wir haben unser Kursziel
von EUR0,17 auf EUR0,14 gesenkt, behalten aber unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31583.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

