Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 23 December to 27 December 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 December to 27 December 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/23/2024

FR0010313833

3500

70,9071

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/24/2024

FR0010313833

3500

71,5615

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/27/2024

FR0010313833

3500

71,5302

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

10 500

71,3329

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241230596414/en/

