Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 30 December to 03 January 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 December to 03 January 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

30/12/2024

FR0010313833

3500

71,8888

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

31/12/2024

FR0010313833

3500

72,7052

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/01/2025

FR0010313833

7000

71,6174

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/01/2025

FR0010313833

7000

70,5944

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

21 000

71,5029

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107983029/en/

Arkema

