Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 20 January to 23 January 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 January to 23 January 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

20/01/2025

FR0010313833

3500

75,1794

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

21/01/2025

FR0010313833

7000

74,6170

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

22/01/2025

FR0010313833

3500

74,5255

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

23/01/2025

FR0010313833

2000

74,7872

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

16 000

74,7413

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128150494/en/

