Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 24 January 2025 to 30 January 2025

Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/01/2025

FR0013230612

730

21.7083

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/01/2025

FR0013230612

762

21.7556

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,689

21.9894

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/01/2025

FR0013230612

778

21.8159

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/01/2025

FR0013230612

2,749

21.5962

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,708

21.7510

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131837638/en/

Tikehau Capital

