Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 24 January 2025 to 30 January 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/01/2025 FR0013230612 730 21.7083 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/01/2025 FR0013230612 762 21.7556 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,689 21.9894 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/01/2025 FR0013230612 778 21.8159 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/01/2025 FR0013230612 2,749 21.5962 XPAR TOTAL 6,708 21.7510

