Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 24 January 2025 to 30 January 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
730
|
21.7083
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
762
|
21.7556
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,689
|
21.9894
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
778
|
21.8159
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,749
|
21.5962
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,708
|
21.7510
|
Tikehau Capital