Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in February 2025

Feb-25 Feb-24 Variation Jan-Feb

2025 Jan-Feb 2024 Variation Truck

Shuttles Trucks 95,479 98,873 -3% 196,731 198,895 -1% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

cars* 121,903 114,641 +6% 247,698 235,262 +5% * Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In February 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 95,479 trucks, down 3% compared to February 2024 (which was a leap year). Since 1 January, close to 197,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 121,903 passenger vehicles in February, up 6% compared to February 2024. Close to 250,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

The March traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 8 April 2025 before the market opens.

