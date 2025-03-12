Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG 12.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG Company Name: Nabaltec AG ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 12.03.2025 Target price: EUR 25.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Strong Q4 prelims; FY25 guidance conservative Preliminary Q4 sales stood at EUR 45.4m (in line with expectations), a 2.7% yoy increase thanks to improved demand for core products, offsetting the still weak Specialty Alumina segment and lacklustre boehmite demand. FY24p sales came in at EUR 203.6m, a 1.8% yoy increase. Q4 EBIT came in at EUR 5.5m, up 6% yoy and notably above our estimate of EUR 2.2m, implying a margin of 12.1%. The drivers behind this were the improved top-line but also positive implications from improved raw material costs. FY24p EBIT came in at EUR 22.3m (+22% yoy) with an implied 10.8% margin. With the better than expected EBIT, the operating cash flow should have come in at a strong EUR 35-40m. The gap filler is growing in importance. Sales from the white powder, that improves thermal management capabilities of adhesives used in EV batteries, reached EUR 10m in FY24 (+100% yoy). For FY25e, we model another 30% increase. Once the current capacity expansion is completed, Nabaltec will be able to produce EUR 40m worth of product annually. Boehmite remained on the sideline as FY24 sales decreased 25% yoy to only EUR 12.5m due to lacklustre EV demand across Europe and the absence of notable cell and separator production capacities. Cautious FY25 guidance. Management expects to grow FY25 sales by 3-5% (eNuW: 7%) while achieving an EBIT margin of 7-9% (eNuW: 10.3%). As the mid points came in below our estimates, we believe the guidance to be conservative due to management's general cautiousness early in a year, opposing effects on the cost side (lower alumina prices partially offset higher electricity and natural gas prices as well as increased labour costs) and overall selling price increases (eNuW: ~ 3.5%). Potential tailwinds from Germany's EUR 1tn spending bazooka. On March 4th, election winner Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democrats (CDU) as well as the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) discussed a EUR 500bn special fund for infrastructure investments over the coming 10 years, next to a sizeable fund for defense. It is planned to pass the law before the new government takes office. With 25% of group sales being directly tied to Germany (Europe 76%) and construction being the most important end market, this could turn into a notable tailwind. Slight defense exposure but potential for more. Within the Specialty Alumina segment, Nabaltec also produces ceramics used in ballistic plates currently used in heavy vehicles and partially on naval vessels.While the sales contribution in FY24 should have been in the low single-digit euro million range, we see the potential for notably more during the mid-term, depending on defense spending decisions. Valuation remains unjustified low. Nabaltec is trading at 16% discount to its book value, while the company offers a strong balance sheet and good free cash flow yield, even in a macro-economically challenging year. We continue to regard to stock to be mispriced and confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 25 PT. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31952.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2099132 12.03.2025 CET/CEST °