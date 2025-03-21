Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG 21.03.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG Company Name: Netfonds AG ISIN: DE000A1MME74 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 21.03.2025 Target price: EUR 78.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Strong FY24 prelims // Growth to continue; chg Topic: Netfonds reported strong FY24 prelims beating our expectations for sales, while AuA and EBITDA were bang in line with estimates. In detail: Gross sales came in at EUR 238m (23% yoy), above our estimate of EUR 230m. Key driver was the Regulatory & Technology business with an impressive 71% yoy growth resulting in EUR 134m (vs eNuW: EUR 122m) overcompensating for the softer Wholesale business that declined by 11% yoy to EUR 101m (vs eNuW: EUR 105m) and the Miscellaneous business (-53% yoy to EUR 2.3m vs eNuW: EUR 3.3m). The overall topline growth was mainly fueled by AuA growth of 19% to EUR 28.3bn (vs eNuW: EUR 28.3bn). Thanks to scale effects, the material expenses ratio should have declined to 80.7% (vs 81.0% in FY23) resulting in net sales of EUR 46m (17% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 44m) that were above the guidance range of EUR 41-43m. EBITDA stand at EUR 8.4m (71% yoy), in line with our estimate of EUR 8.5m, mainly driven by the sound topline development compensating for higher than anticipated OPEX of EUR 37.6m (9% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 35.6m) that should have been a result of increasing personnel expenses (18% yoy to EUR 24.7m vs eNuW: EUR 23.7m) and decreasing other operating expenses (-5% to 13.0m vs eNuW: EUR 11.9m). Again, relatively to gross sales, the OPEX ratio decreased significantly to 15.8% (vs 17.9% in FY23). EBT came in at EUR 2.2m (9% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 1.7m) as a result of EUR 4.1m D&A and a financial result of EUR 0.1m. With a strong finish in FY24, Netfonds continued the growth of the last years. Thanks to further increasing AuA´s and AuM´s, driven by inflows as well as the strong performance of stock markets in Q1´25, topline should continue to grow. The anticipated growth should be strongly supported by Netfonds proprietary, 360° finfire platform that is seen to fuel consolidation of the insurance broker market that is, in contrary to the investment adviser market, still highly fragmented. We consider finfire to remain the Groups key mid- to long-term growth and scalability driver. For FY25 we expect EUR 31.8bn AuA (thereof EUR 5bn more profitable AuM) leading to EUR 54.7m net sales (EUR 263m gross sales) and EUR 16.2m EBITDA, in line with managements guidance of EUR >50m net sales and "a disproportionately high increase in EBITDA and EBIT". BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 78.00, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32040.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2104164 21.03.2025 CET/CEST °