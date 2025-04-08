Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in March 2025

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Mar-25 Mar-24 Change Jan-Mar

2025 Jan-Mar

2024 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 105,413 102,906 +2% 302,144 301,801 0% Passenger Shuttles Passenger cars* 122,419 146,057 -16% 370,117 381,319 -3% * Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In March 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 105,413 trucks, up 2% compared to March 2024. Since 1 January, 302,144 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 122,419 passenger vehicles in March, a decrease of 16% compared to March 2024, due to the shift of the Easter weekend and the British school holidays to April this year.

Since 1 January, more than 370,000 passenger vehicles have been transported.

The April traffic figures will be published on Friday 9 May 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

