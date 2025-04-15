Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 April to 11 April 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 April to 11 April 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/7/2025

FR0010313833

7000

60,0984

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/8/2025

FR0010313833

5000

62,5735

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/9/2025

FR0010313833

7000

59,8747

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/10/2025

FR0010313833

3000

63,4988

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/11/2025

FR0010313833

7000

60,0093

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

29.000

60,8014

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

