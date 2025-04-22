Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 April to 17 April 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 April to 17 April 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/14/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
4000
|
61,5212
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/15/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2500
|
62,4286
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/16/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3000
|
61,4352
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/17/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2500
|
61,1008
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
12.000
|
61,6012
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
