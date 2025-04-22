Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 April to 17 April 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 April to 17 April 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/14/2025 FR0010313833 4000 61,5212 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/15/2025 FR0010313833 2500 62,4286 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/16/2025 FR0010313833 3000 61,4352 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/17/2025 FR0010313833 2500 61,1008 XPAR TOTAL 12.000 61,6012

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

