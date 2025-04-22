Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 April to 17 April 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 April to 17 April 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/14/2025

FR0010313833

4000

61,5212

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/15/2025

FR0010313833

2500

62,4286

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/16/2025

FR0010313833

3000

61,4352

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/17/2025

FR0010313833

2500

61,1008

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12.000

61,6012

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

Arkema

