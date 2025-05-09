Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in April 2025

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

April 25 April 24 Change Jan-April

2025 Jan-April

2024 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 98,751 101,250 -3% 400,895 403,051 -1% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 204,685 173,058 +18% 574,802 554,377 +4% * Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In April 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 98,751 trucks, down 3% compared to April 2024. Since 1 January, more than 400,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 204,685 passenger vehicles in April, up 18% compared to April 2024. Close to 575,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

The May traffic figures will be published on Friday 6 June 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

