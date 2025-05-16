Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 09 May 2025 to 15 May 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,581 18.8134 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/05/2025 FR0013230612 3,611 19.2097 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,229 19.2350 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,066 19.2182 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,126 19.0500 XPAR TOTAL 8,613 19.1207

