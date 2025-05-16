Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 09 May 2025 to 15 May 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,581

18.8134

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/05/2025

FR0013230612

3,611

19.2097

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,229

19.2350

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,066

19.2182

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,126

19.0500

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

8,613

19.1207

 

 

Tikehau Capital

