Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 09 May 2025 to 15 May 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,581
|
18.8134
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3,611
|
19.2097
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,229
|
19.2350
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,066
|
19.2182
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,126
|
19.0500
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,613
|
19.1207
|
