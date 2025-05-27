Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 19 May to 23 May 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 May to 23 May 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

19/05/2025

FR0010313833

2400

67,5992

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

20/05/2025

FR0010313833

3400

67,5858

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

21/05/2025

FR0010313833

3300

66,4996

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

22/05/2025

FR0010313833

2602

66,5625

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

23/05/2025

FR0010313833

6000

65,4472

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 702

66,5098

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250527598249/en/

Arkema

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 25.05.2025
Notenbank und Sentiment: Was noch für steigende Kurse spricht25. Mai · onvista
Notenbank und Sentiment: Was noch für steigende Kurse spricht
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wieso haben sich die Börsen so stark erholt? Meine zwei Szenarien25. Mai · Acatis
Wieso haben sich die Börsen so stark erholt? Meine zwei Szenarien
Momentum-Aktien
Stunde der Trendfolger: Diese Dax-Titel glänzen mit starken Aufwärtstrends23. Mai · The Market
Jemand prüft Kurse auf seinem Smartphone.
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden