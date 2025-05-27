Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 19 May to 23 May 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 May to 23 May 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
19/05/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2400
|
67,5992
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
20/05/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3400
|
67,5858
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
21/05/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3300
|
66,4996
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
22/05/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
2602
|
66,5625
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
23/05/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
6000
|
65,4472
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17 702
|
66,5098
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
