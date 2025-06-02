Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From May 26th to May 30th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

56.5187

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

56.3738

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

56.7737

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

56.7870

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

57.0468

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

57.0579

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

57.0237

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

57.0345

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

40,000

58.0903

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

58.1749

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

250,000

57.0896

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602385749/en/

Eurofins

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Eurofins Scientific
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Mehr Chancen, weniger Risiken: Nebenwerte werden zu Unrecht links liegen gelassen31. Mai · Acatis
Mehr Chancen, weniger Risiken: Nebenwerte werden zu Unrecht links liegen gelassen
Investment-Strategien
Diese drei Ansätze bringen Ruhe und Rendite ins Depot30. Mai · onvista
Ein entspannter Aktienhändler.
Edelmetalle
Wieso Gold-Fans an höhere Preise glauben – und doch Silber interessanter finden29. Mai · The Market
Wieso Gold-Fans an höhere Preise glauben – und doch Silber interessanter finden
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden