Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From May 26th to May 30th 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
56.5187
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
56.3738
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
56.7737
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
56.7870
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
57.0468
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
57.0579
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
57.0237
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
57.0345
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
30/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
40,000
|
58.0903
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
30/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
58.1749
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
250,000
|
57.0896
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
