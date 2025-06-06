Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in May 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Infrastruktur

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

 

 

May 25

May 24

Change

Jan-May
2025

Jan-May
2024

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

97,125

101,158

-4%

498,020

504,209

-1%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

195,294

196,813

-1%

770,096

751,190

+3%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In May 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 97,125 trucks, down 4% compared to May 2024. Since 1 January, close to 500,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 195,294 passenger vehicles in May, down 1% compared to May 2024. More than 770,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

The June traffic figures will be published on Monday 7 July 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605627446/en/

Press contacts:
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39
Dana Badaoui : +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Getlink SE
GETLINK ADR EO-,40

onvista Premium-Artikel

Trading-Impuls
L’Oréal kauft zu: Hier liegen die nächsten Kursziele der Aktiegestern, 15:45 Uhr · onvista
L’Oréal kauft zu: Hier liegen die nächsten Kursziele der Aktie
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Amazon - neues Trade-Setupgestern, 11:50 Uhr · onvista
Amazon - neues Trade-Setup
Einspruch gegen Steuerbescheid
So holst du dir Geld vom Fiskus zurück04. Juni · onvista-Partners
So holst du dir Geld vom Fiskus zurück
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel