Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 June to 06 June 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June to 06 June 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/3/2025 FR0010313833 3000 61.7594 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/4/2025 FR0010313833 5000 62.0254 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/5/2025 FR0010313833 6300 60.5385 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/6/2025 FR0010313833 5000 60.7918 XPAR TOTAL 19,300 61.1791

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

