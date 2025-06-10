Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 June to 06 June 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June to 06 June 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|6/3/2025
|FR0010313833
|
3000
|
61.7594
|
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|6/4/2025
|FR0010313833
|
5000
|
62.0254
|
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|6/5/2025
|FR0010313833
|
6300
|
60.5385
|
XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|6/6/2025
|FR0010313833
|
5000
|
60.7918
|
XPAR
|TOTAL
|
19,300
|
61.1791
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610341388/en/
Arkema
