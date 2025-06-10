Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 03 June to 06 June 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 June to 06 June 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/3/2025 FR0010313833

3000

61.7594

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/4/2025 FR0010313833

5000

62.0254

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/5/2025 FR0010313833

6300

60.5385

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/6/2025 FR0010313833

5000

60.7918

XPAR
TOTAL

19,300

61.1791

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610341388/en/

Arkema

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Exklusive Analyse zu Ausschüttungen
Bei diesen drei Aktien aus dem Euro Stoxx ist die Dividende gefährdetgestern, 09:00 Uhr · onvista-Partners
Bei diesen drei Aktien aus dem Euro Stoxx ist die Dividende gefährdet
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 08.06.2025
Inflationszahlen voraus: Kommt die Zinssenkung doch nicht?08. Juni · onvista
Inflationszahlen voraus: Kommt die Zinssenkung doch nicht?
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Nicht jedes gute Unternehmen ist ein gutes Investment07. Juni · onvista-Partners
Nicht jedes gute Unternehmen ist ein gutes Investment
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Syngenta-Chef: Börsengang bleibt strategisches Zielgestern, 15:55 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Goldman-Kaufempfehlung
Bayer-Aktie fast wieder am Jahreshoch05. Juni · dpa-AFX
Bayer-Aktie fast wieder am Jahreshoch
Weitere Marktzulassung für Augenmedikament
SDax-Titel Formycon mit Kursplus05. Juni · dpa-AFX
SDax-Titel Formycon mit Kursplus
Länder gegen komplettes Verbot der PFAS-Chemikalien05. Juni · dpa-AFX
Aktien New York: Erholung von Rücksetzer - Arbeitsmarktbericht wirkt positiv06. Juni · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel