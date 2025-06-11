Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: THE NAGA GROUP AG - from NuWays AG 11.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to THE NAGA GROUP AG Company Name: THE NAGA GROUP AG ISIN: DE000A161NR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 11.06.2025 Target price: EUR 1.20 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Final FY24 above prelims // Solid Q1 figures; chg Last week, NAGA reported final FY24 figures that came in slightly above prelims on top and bottom line.Further, the company reported preliminary Q1 figures. * FY24 Sales came in at EUR 63.2m (-18% yoy), above preliminary sales of EUR 62.3m. The decline compared to the previous year is mainly coming from the closure of loss-making non-core subsegments. FY24 EBITDA stood at EUR 9.0m (6% yoy vs EUR 8.5m preliminary EBITDA) resulting in an EBITDA-margin of 14.3% (vs 11.5% in FY23), thanks to higher synergy effects from the merger and increasing operational and marketing efficiency. After the transition year 2024 that was mainly characterized by integration, automation and efficiency processes, NAGA restarted its growth engine in 2025. First measures such as the cooperation with BVB and Mike Tyson were already taken in Q4´24 and Q1´25. First effects on the topline were already visible in Q1 figures: * Q1´25 sales of EUR 16.4m (7% yoy) carried by increased avg daily trades per customer of 2.31 (vs 2.09 in Q1´24) and an increased CLV of EUR 3,290 (vs EUR 2,880 in Q1´24). EBITDA came in at EUR 1.0m, burdened by increased marketing spending that should start to materialize within the next quarters, visible in growing topline and scale effects. In order to fuel topline growth, NAGA is expected to further ramp-up marketing expenses (according to the guidance by >50% yoy in FY25e and another 18% yoy to EUR 39m in FY26e). As a result, management is expecting

topline growth of 19% to EUR 74m in FY25 (eNuW: EUR 77.3m) and another 32% to EUR

topline growth of 19% to EUR 74m in FY25 (eNuW: EUR 77.3m) and another 32% to EUR 97.8m in FY26 (vs eNuW: EUR 92.7m). Thanks to expected further synergies, efficiency and scale effects, EBITDA should increase to EUR 12.5m in FY25 (vs eNuW: EUR 12.4m) and EUR 27.6m in FY26 (vs eNuW: EUR 19.1m) implying margins of 17% and 28%. With Q1 figures the company delivered a solid start into the year. Nevertheless, it needs further sequential improvement to achieve the guidance. We are convinced that the management took the right measures and see the company on track to deliver. BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.20 based on DCF.