Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 06 June 2025 to 12 June 2025

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,016

19.1754

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/06/2025

FR0013230612

463

19.1254

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,071

19.0114

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/06/2025

FR0013230612

892

19.0490

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,086

18.8606

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

4,528

19.0311

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250613906813/en/

Tikehau Capital

