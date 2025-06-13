Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 06 June 2025 to 12 June 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,016
|
19.1754
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
463
|
19.1254
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,071
|
19.0114
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
892
|
19.0490
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,086
|
18.8606
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4,528
|
19.0311
|
Tikehau Capital