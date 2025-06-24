Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
24.06.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST
     Company Name:               HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
     Recommendation:             Buy
     Target price:               110.00
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Q1-25/26: strong increase of sales, earnings and cash flow

HORNBACH Holding started strong into the current business year; in our view,
there were 3 highlights: 1) significant increase in sales (EUR 1,909.2m,
+5.7% yoy) and adjusted EBIT (EUR 161.7m, +10.4% yoy), 2) more than tripling
of free cash flow (EUR 147.4m vs. EUR 43.0m in Q1-24/25) and 3) a
specification of the FY 2025/26 guidance, with the company saying that the
upper range of adj. EBIT is likely.
The HORNBACH Baumarkt sales grew across all regions, with Germany
contributing 48% and other European countries 52% of total sales. This
subgroup experienced a 5.8% sales increase, while the Baustoff Union
subgroup rose by 3.1%. It is worth mentioning that the Baustoff Union serves
commercial clients and the weakness in the construction sector may have
"bottomed out" according to CEO Albrecht Hornbach.
Like-for-like sales growth was positive in nearly all countries, with
particularly strong results in Luxembourg and the Netherlands (both +10.9%).
Market share gains were again achieved in Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia,
Austria, and Switzerland. E-commerce sales grew by 11.1%, with online
channels accounting for 13.1% of Baumarkt sales, while they were 12.4% in Q1
24-25. The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with an equity ratio
of 45.5% and net debt/EBITDA reduced to 2.3x (February 2025: 2.6x).
In our opinion, HORNBACH's outlook continues to remain
cautious/conservative. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the
EUR 110 TP.


