Eurofins Scientific SE: Purchases of Own Shares from June 30th to July 04th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

6/30/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.6962

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

7/1/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.6306

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

7/2/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.7962

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

7/3/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

61.2042

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

7/4/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.4465

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50,000

60.7547

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707573514/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

