Original-Research: Vossloh AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Infrastruktur
Original-Research: Vossloh AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

07.07.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Vossloh AG

     Company Name:               Vossloh AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007667107

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       07.07.2025
     Target price:               102
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Daniel Kukalj, CIIA,CEFA

Driving Infrastructure Growth

Following a change of analyst, we are raising our price target to EUR 102,
applied by our ROE/COE valuation approach, and reiterate our Buy rating. The
management has clearly defined the targets for the current financial year
(based on the current group structure, Sales revenues of between EUR
1,250-1,325m; EBIT of between EUR 110-120m) and the consolidation of the
Sateba acquisition is only a matter of time. The last time the company
surpassed the EUR 100m EBIT/Operating result mark, the stock followed with a
strong upward trend, climbing over EUR 90. This price movement highlighted
the close correlation between operating profitability and market valuation.
Investors rewarded the company's sustained earnings momentum and strong
order intake with a significant re-rating of the stock. If Vossloh manages
to cross this milestone again on a sustainable basis - as it forecasts for
FY 2025 in EBIT - it could send a similar signal to the market and unlock
further upside potential. Amid growing public focus on planned
infrastructure investments in Germany, Vossloh shares have seen a
significant uptick in trading volume. This has led to improved liquidity -
despite the continued influence of a major shareholder. A potential
technical catalyst: if the share price exceeds EUR 103.70, Vossloh's free
float market capitalization would surpass EUR 1bn. This could trigger
additional momentum, potentially through heightened interest from
institutional investors. The company benefits from global infrastructure
investment tailwinds and increased rail spending driven by sustainability
goals. With robust fundamentals, technological edge, and shareholder
returns, Vossloh offers an attractive mid-cap industrial growth story. We
recommend to Buy.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e2bc0fcb56580f5dd1fc958593166a02
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2166374 07.07.2025 CET/CEST

