Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 July to 17 July 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 July to 17 July 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/14/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3000
|
63,4062
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/15/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3500
|
64,3507
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/16/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
3686
|
62,5561
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/17/2025
|
FR0010313833
|
1500
|
62,8386
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
11 686
|
63,3481
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722264861/en/
Arkema