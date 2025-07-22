Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 July to 17 July 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 July to 17 July 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/14/2025 FR0010313833 3000 63,4062 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/15/2025 FR0010313833 3500 64,3507 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/16/2025 FR0010313833 3686 62,5561 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/17/2025 FR0010313833 1500 62,8386 XPAR TOTAL 11 686 63,3481

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722264861/en/

Arkema