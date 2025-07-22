Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 July to 17 July 2025

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 July to 17 July 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/14/2025

FR0010313833

3000

63,4062

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/15/2025

FR0010313833

3500

64,3507

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/16/2025

FR0010313833

3686

62,5561

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/17/2025

FR0010313833

1500

62,8386

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11 686

63,3481

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722264861/en/

Arkema

