Original-Research: Vossloh AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Infrastruktur
Original-Research: Vossloh AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

25.07.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Vossloh AG

     Company Name:               Vossloh AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007667107

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             BUY
     from:                       25.07.2025
     Target price:               102
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Daniel Kukalj, CIIA, CEFA

On Track for Profitable Growth

Based on Vossloh AG's solid Q2 2025 results, high order backlog and
confirmed full-year guidance, we maintain our Buy rating and TP of EUR 102,
applied by our ROE/COE valuation approach. The company was able to increase
its TTM sales by 4.8% yoy or 3.3% qoq. TTM order intake fell by 6.1% yoy or
10.0% qoq, the TTM book-to-bill ratio fell slightly below the important
threshold of 1.0x, but management is confident of generating further orders
in the coming months, so in our view the gap to 1.0x should be closed. The
TTM net income margin rose by 18 basis points yoy, but fell by 43 basis
points qoq. TTM net income amounted to EUR 57.7m, a gap to our FY 2025 net
income forecast (QPe: EUR 70.2m) of EUR 12.5m, in the prior year period the
gap to FY 2024 was EUR 10.3m, a stronger second half business should make
our estimate realistic. Overall, Vossloh's resilient order book, solid
operating performance, and strategic growth initiatives position the company
well for sustained profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value.


2174866 25.07.2025 CET/CEST

