Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From July 21st to July 24th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Purchases of own shares from July 21st to July 24th 2025
 

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/21/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

61.3958

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/22/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

61.8845

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/23/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

63.7520

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/24/2025

FR0014000MR3

4,643

63.8850

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

34,643

62.5506

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728660337/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

