Werbung ausblenden

Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing
date

Total number of
shares forming the
share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

July 31, 2025

 

740,794,808

Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,794,808

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,424,356

*

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

 

 

(1)

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2025, i.e. 10,370,452 shares). The number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2025 does not comprise the purchase of 13,141,366 shares registered as of August 1, 2025 under the share future contract with à view to hedging the undertakings pursuant to the employees' share plan Sequoia 2025.

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804294816/en/

Veolia Environnement

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement ADR
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wieso ich eine US-Rezession nach wie vor für wahrscheinlich haltegestern, 08:34 Uhr · Acatis
Wieso ich eine US-Rezession nach wie vor für wahrscheinlich halte
Federal Reserve
Hat Trump mit seiner Kritik an der US-Notenbank recht?31. Juli · onvista
Hat Trump mit seiner Kritik an der US-Notenbank recht?
Trading-Impuls
Dieser Dax-Wert hat in den kommenden Wochen ordentlich Aufholpotenzial29. Juli · onvista
Jemand prüft Kurse auf seinem Smartphone.
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden