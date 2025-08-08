Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG 08.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE Company Name: Westwing Group SE ISIN: DE000A2N4H07 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 08.08.2025 Target price: EUR 20.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Q2 review: beating margin expectations WEW released a strong set of Q2 results, in line with our sales and GMV expectation but beating our margin expectation. In detail: Q2's GMV arrived in line with expectations at EUR 110m (-4% yoy) as a direct result of the assortment change towards a more premium, global and smaller offering. This led to a continued decline in active customers by 9% to 1.17m (eNuW: 1.21m), but was mitigated by a surging average basket size of EUR 260 (+31% yoy; eNuW: EUR 229). Unsurprisingly, the assortment change also comes with a shift towards the own brand "Westwing Collection", which made up a GMV share of 65% (+12pp yoy; eNuW: 63%) and implies a growth of 18% yoy, whereas third party products GMV declined by 28% yoy. Sales also declined by 6% yoy to EUR 100m (eNuW: EUR 101m) in Q2 in line with our expectation. In particular, DACH saw a larger than expected decline by 9% to EUR 54m (eNuW: EUR 59m), following a strong comparable base (Q2'24 was not yet impacted the assortment change) and a still muted consumer sentiment. However the International segment already exceeded our expectation with sales declining by only 2% yoy to EUR 45m (eNuW: EUR 42m), following first base effects from the assortment change but more importantly first contributions from recent country expansions (8 new countries executed in H1). Thanks to a slighty better than expected Westwing Collection share but also due to improved freight rates, the gross margin came in better than expected at 52.6%, up 2pp yoy (eNuW: 51.2%), yielding a gross profit of EUR 52.4m (-2% yoy). Furthermore, we underestimated the efficiency gains from the centralized and consolidated logistics center in Poland, which led to fulfilment expenses to fall by 11% yoy to EUR 19m (19.1% sales ratio, - 1pp yoy). Consequently, the contribution profit came in ahead of expectations at EUR 33.4m (eNuW: 32.4m) with the highest contribution margin ever recorded of 33.5% (+3.1pp yoy). To put this into perspective, this translates into a contribution profit per order of EUR 79, which not only grew rapidly by 41% yoy (15% qoq) but has nearly doubled since FY'23 (EUR 43 per order). A further highlight was the reduced overhead as G&A expense declined by 20% yoy to EUR 17m (17.2% of sales, - 2.9pp yoy) on the back of reduced headcount and lower write downs, leading to a steep jump in adj. EBITDA by 60% yoy to EUR 6.2m (6.3% margin, +2.6pp yoy) ahead of expectations (eNuW: EUR 5.3m). With a return to growth expected for FY26e, the visible margin levers should translate into even stronger operating leverage. Consequently, we expect a further adj. EBITDA margin improvement in FY'25e to 9% and rising FCFs thanks to the sound cash conversion. All this makes WEW an excellent pick despite muted consumer sentiment. Trading at only 2.7x FY'26e EBITDA and offering an attractive FCFY'25e of 16%, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and keep WEW in our AlphaList with increased PT of EUR 20.00 (old: EUR 18.00), based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a2651770117c60d6396a8312e45a6bdc For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2181328 08.08.2025 CET/CEST °