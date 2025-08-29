Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 22 August 2025 to 28 August 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/08/2025 FR0013230612 3 472 20.1312 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/08/2025 FR0013230612 1 402 20.1476 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/08/2025 FR0013230612 2 762 19.5566 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/08/2025 FR0013230612 1 999 19.6450 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/08/2025 FR0013230612 712 19.6061 XPAR TOTAL 10 347 19.8500

