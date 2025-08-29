Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 22 August 2025 to 28 August 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 472
|
20.1312
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 402
|
20.1476
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 762
|
19.5566
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 999
|
19.6450
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/08/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
712
|
19.6061
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10 347
|
19.8500
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250829814612/en/
Tikehau Capital