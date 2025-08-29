Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 22 August 2025 to 28 August 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/08/2025

FR0013230612

3 472

20.1312

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/08/2025

FR0013230612

1 402

20.1476

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/08/2025

FR0013230612

2 762

19.5566

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/08/2025

FR0013230612

1 999

19.6450

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/08/2025

FR0013230612

 712

19.6061

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10 347

19.8500

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250829814612/en/

Tikehau Capital

